Gracie Elizabeth Johnson Byrd went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2021 in Henrico Doctor’s Hospital, Richmond, VA after a brief illness due to COVID. She was the youngest daughter of seven girls born to Pastor Emeritus James L. Johnson and Deaconess Naomi E. Johnson on August 15, 1962.
Gracie married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, George W. Byrd, Sr. They were blessed with two children, George W. Byrd, Jr. and Clorissa R. Mitchell.
Gracie graduated from Washington & Lee High School in 1980 and went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting & Finance from Virginia State University in 1984. She worked at Philip Morris USA/Altria her entire working career, retiring in 2016 as an accountant with over 33 years of service.
Gracie loved the Lord and was a faithful servant. From a child, she confessed Christ and joined the Shiloh Baptist Church. She later moved her membership to the Little Zion Baptist Church to worship with her husband.
She leaves to cherish precious memories her husband, George; son, George Jr (PJ); daughter, Clorissa (Robbie, Sr); grandchildren, Riley, Eden, Robbie Jr, and George Charles; her father, Pastor Emeritus James L. Johnson; sisters, Yvonne Thurston (Lonnie), Patricia Johnson, Gloria Jones, Edith Gray (Lewis), Thelma Gillison (Robert), and Irene Saunders (Larry); her father and mother in-law, Deacon Thomas and Deaconess Rosa Marie Byrd; sisters-in-law, Brenda Baker and Grace White (Don); brothers-in-law, Thomas Byrd (Patricia) and Lewis Byrd (Sylvia); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A service of remembrance will be held at Noon on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Little Zion Baptist Church, Oak Grove, VA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. A walkthrough viewing will be held 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday, September 3, 2021 in the sanctuary of the Little Zion Baptist Church.