Gordon Lee “Bucky” Newsome, age 89, of Heathsville, passed away on December 1, 2021. He was born and raised in Heathsville and loved living in the Northern Neck.
Bucky was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving two years during the Korean War. He had a 50 year long career as the owner and operator of Newsome’s Body Shop which he founded in 1973. He was known as a hard worker and took tremendous pride in a job well done. In his spare time, Bucky loved to play golf.
Bucky loved his family and was a devoted husband, loving father and was affectionately known as PopPop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Bucky is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Elsie Withers Newsome; sons, Gordon Lee Newsome, Jr. (Ann Russell), Michael Newsome (Peggy), Mark Newsome (Carleen) and David Newsome (Karen); grandchildren, Crystal McKay (Jeff), Nicholas Newsome (Rebecca), Justin Newsome (Lisa), Emily Priest (Walter), Daniel Newsome, Megan Newsome, Grant Newsome (Emily), Mitchell Newsome, Jacob Newsome and Annie Newsome; great-grandchildren, Leann McKay, Aidan McKay, Whitt Newsome, Avery Newsome and Harper Newsome.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Chlotilda Newsome and a sister, Helen Gordon (Edward).
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Henderson United Methodist Church with Pastor Han Yi officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henderson’s Happy Meals, P. O. Box 22, Callao, VA 22435 or the Callao Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.