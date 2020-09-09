Gordon Earle Davison, born on July 24, 1930 in Providence, RI, passed away on September 7, 2020 at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, VA at 90 years of age. He is survived by his children, Gordon Everett Davison and Rodney Burton Davison, both of Montgomery Village, MD, and his grandchildren, Gordon Elliot Davison, of Montgomery Village, MD, and Catherine Anne Davison of Perth, Western Australia. He was predeceased by his wife, Doris McFarland Davison, in 2005, and his sister, Greta Margaret Davison, in 2019.
His late wife Doris served in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII. Gordon was in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. They met at George Washington University in the Physics Lab in 1957. They started out as lab partners and ended up as Life Partners, marrying in January 1958. Mr. Davison had a B.S. in Electronics from The George Washington University, in Washington, DC. He retired from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division with 24 years-service to the Department of the Navy and the US Government. He was an Elder of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, in Kilmarnock, VA. And he was a Life Member of IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).
The funeral will take place at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2 pm, followed by burial at Roseland Cemetery, next to his late wife Doris. Please wear masks and follow social distancing at the service. Memorial donations can be made to Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC) Foundation, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, VA 22480.