Glenwood M. Gordon, 78, of Farnham, Virginia, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 2, 2022. After graduating from Rappahannock High School, he joined the United States Army where he took great pride in serving our country for 20 years until retiring. While in service, Glen did a lot of traveling, and enjoyed fishing in places like Panama and Germany with his service buddies. After coming back home, he loved spending time with his friends and family. He enjoyed attending mud bogs, and watching his brother, Benny, race with the other trucks. He rented his trailer where he lived from Eileen King, his special cousin that he grew up with.
He was preceded in death by his father, Morgan; mother, Stella; three brothers, James, Wayne (also known as Mickey), and Jerry Gordon.
He is survived by one son, Jason C. Gordon; one step daughter, Christy R. Davis; his eight grandchildren, Jason Jr., Dylan, Makynzie, Morgan, his baby girl, Haley (Justin Hayden), Molly, Allen Jr., and Ashlynn; his dear friend and caregiver, Mary Gail Davis; brother, Benny (Kathy); sisters, Anna Cook (Gene) , and Sadie Gordon; special cousin, Eileen King; good friends, Dave and Darlene Griffith; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Farnham Baptist Church at a later date.