Giles Anderson Giannini, 66, of Aylett, Va., formerly of Richmond, passed away on June 21, 2022, at VCU Medical Center. He was born on February 4, 1956, at MCV to Curtis and Ellen Bailey Giannini. Graduation from Douglas Freeman High School was followed by studies at VCU and Ferrum College. Giles retired from Atlantic Fence Supply as a salesman. Atlantic Fence had a saying, “Once you go to Giles, you stay with Giles!”
Giles is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Hinson Giannini; his sons, Luke, Aaron (Maia), Andy (Sarah), and Tyler; his stepdaughters, Ashley (Jerry) and Jessie Fogg; his grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Ariella, Alexis, Abby, Kinsley, Katilyn, Everly and Brayden; also, his buddy “Scrappy.”
He was predeceased by his first wife, Anne Arrington Giannini; his parents, his brothers, Steven and David; and his daughter-in-law, Amanda (Luke). Giles was a wonderful husband, father, Papa and friend. He loved his family, his dogs and his country. He was most at peace in the mountains and on the water.
A “Celebration of Giles’ Life” will be held 12 noon Saturday, July 9, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Chicago, Ill. 60601 or to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.