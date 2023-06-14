miller

Gertrude “Trudy” Parr Miller

Gertrude “Trudy” Parr Miller went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023. She was born in Richmond County, Virginia, on October 11, 1939, to the late Lillian Courtney Parr and the late John Albert Parr.

Trudy grew up in the Northern Neck but spent her adult life in Stafford, where she and her husband, Linwood, raised their family. She loved her family, and always made them her priority. She was a Cub Scout den mother and a Girl Scout Mama. She loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers. Trudy loved the holidays and spent many hours preparing delicious meals and decorating her home. She loved animals, and always doted on her pets, Tuffy and Fluffy.

Service information

Jun 15
Visitation
Thursday, June 15, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Welch Funeral Home- Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Jun 15
Service
Thursday, June 15, 2023
2:00PM
Welch Funeral Home- Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
