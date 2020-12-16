Gerald “Jerry” Joe Chamberlin, 83 of Colonial Beach, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home. Son of the late Harvey Jasper and Janice Weeks Chamberlin,
Jerry served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. Jerry was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from Safeway after 35 ½ years of employment.
Jerry loved playing Freecell, baking cakes and playing BINGO. He touched the lives of any-one who knew him and will be greatly missed by so many.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years Nancy Collawn Chamberlin; sister Lynn Chamberlin Bloomfield (Hartley); brother Harvey Jay Chamberlin (Karen); and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Preceded in death by his parents, a sister Daphne Dale Chamberlin, and a brother Donald Duane Chamberlin.
A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.