George “Sonny” Gerald Coldwell Jr. passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29th at Spotsylvania Regional Hospital.
Sonny was born June 1,1939 to George and Virginia Coldwell of Alexandria. At a young age Sonny joined the Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Sonny was a big Car Enthusiast. He loved going to yard sales, and looking for Antiques with his late wife Vicki. In recent years Sonny could be found at his favorite breakfast place, Lenny’s, and spending time with his niece and nephew.
Sonny is survived by his loving Niece, Kim Williams (Scott) of Woodford; Nephew, Willie Coldwell (Jessie) of Colonial Beach; his two beloved dogs, A.J. and Lily; Sister, June Dowell of Alexandria; Daughter, Barbara Coldwell; and Son, George Coldwell.
He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Vicki; his Brother, Bill Coldwell; sister, Geraldine Natoli; and his parents.
A Celebration of life will be held privately by his family.