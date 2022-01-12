On January 1, 2022, George Franklin Hutt, 72, of Hague was called from this Earthly life to join his father, George Lunsford Hutt, his mother Ella Marie Long Hutt, and sister Janice along with other beloved family members in heaven.
Mr. Hutt left high school to join the Air Force in 1968. There, he worked on cargo jet engines; ensuring they were fit and ready to be flown on their next mission. He received his GED while he was in the military. He also worked at Arrowhead Association and Mattituck Manufacturing in Montross. He retired from FDP Brakes in Tappahannock.
George’s favorite pastimes and hobbies were doing leather work, collecting coins and sharks teeth - but fishing was his most favorite. Whether from a boat or riverbank, George would be ready in a heartbeat with a pole or two, his very equipped tacklebox and his box of worms…ready to get the big one (or the smaller one if that was the case)!
Left behind to mourn his loss is his wife Faye of 38 years and his three kitty cats Bootsy, Tinker-Belle and Wally, two step-nephews Emery and Russell Dean of Church Hill, Maryland and numerous cousins. Because of the recent Covid outbreak a memorial service for George will be held in the spring.