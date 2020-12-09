George Blight Harrison Bowie, 86, of Oak Grove joined his angel in heaven, Marie, on Saturday, December 5, 2020. George spent his last days in the comfort of his home with family and friends. Born on February 3, 1934 to Charles and Elizabeth Bowie, George was a longtime resident of Oak Grove. He married his high school sweetheart, Marie, on June 6, 1954 and they spent the next 64 years together working their farm, Laurel Grove Farms, and raising their family of four. George attended Oak Grove High School in Oak Grove. George was somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades, running a farm, building houses, operating the roads and water supply when Placid Bay was just beginning as a subdivision, and building and running several local businesses including a gravel pit. George built Bowie’s Restaurant for his mother “Ma Bowie” to run, as well as a gas station and hardware store. George and Marie ran Bowie’s Hardware and Furniture store for many years while also managing their thriving vegetable farm. After many years of raising, picking and packing tomatoes, they turned their operation into a market business and started selling their wares at markets in the Northern Virginia area. George was a driving force at the market he attended at RFK stadium. George and Marie continued to run their farming operation until Marie passed on almost 3 years ago. George was instrumental in the founding and building of the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. His three children survive George: Donna Dodd (Jimmy), Charles Bowie (Susie), and Laura Coates, all of Oak Grove. His wife Marie and his daughter Debbie predeceased him. George leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Chris, Lisa and Sandi Dodd; Latane Bowie; Cainon, Jordan, Leah and Karsten Coates; and Buddy, Billy and Joey Gibson. He also leaves behind numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life visitation will be held at the Colonial Beach chapel of Storke Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9th from 5-7 pm. A graveside service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Cemetery on Thursday, December 10th at 11:00am. Masks, social distancing and all current Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to. Casual dress is preferred for both. The family requests that in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy be made in the form of contributions to Oak Grove Fire Department or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
