Gene B. Brooks, 82, of Center Cross, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was the owner and operator of Brooks Seafood and Lawncare.
He is survived by his wife Gladys Balderson Brooks; daughter, Jean Dean (Carson), Teresa English (Blaine); son Douglas Brooks (Marlo); sister, Rose Ellen Waters; five grandchildren, Carson Jr. ”Tumbleweed”, Jonathan, Alex, Damian, Wyatt; a great grandson, John Corbin; a special loving dog, Timber. He is predeceased by a brother James Elmo Brooks; and a granddaughter, Cathy Lynn Dean.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.
Funeral services will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Oldhams at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Please be advised that current state-mandated guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face coverings.