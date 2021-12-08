Garnett Braxton Dawson, 94, of Reedville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. He died at his home with his loved ones by his side. He was the son of late George Riley Dawson and Alice Gretchen Jones Dawson.
Garnett was born in Kinsale, Virginia on January 5, 1927. He married the love of his life, Agnes Belinda Clarke Dawson and was devoted to her during their 54 years of marriage. He was a man that loved his family dearly.
Garnett served 48 years with Whitehurst Paving and he was known for his incredible work ethic. He enjoyed watching NASCAR in his free time. During his retirement, he loved to travel to Florida in the fall and winter seasons and also Myrtle Beach. On vacation, he enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casinos. When Garnett was spending time with family, he loved playing games. They would often have family game nights and dominoes were one of his favorites to play. Garnett was very proud to have served as a WWII Veteran. He was part of the U.S. Army 42nd Infantry (Rainbow) Division. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Alice Dawson; his loving wife Agnes Clarke Dawson; brother George “Dickie” Dawson, and brother-in-law Clem Wilkins.
Garnett is survived by his two sons Jeffrey Dawson (Lisa) of Reedville, and Riley Dawson (Beth Brown) of Mechanicsville; his six grandchildren, Billy Buttner, Mindy Dawson, Sammi Jones (Stewart), Krissi Dawson, Braxton Dawson, and Ashley Dawson; his five great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mackenzie, Emorie, Reagan, and Blakely; his two sisters June Wilkins of Callao, and Nancy Jett (Thomas) of Heathsville; and one sister-in-law, Eleanor Dawson of Warsaw.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Henderson United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made in Garnett’s memory to the Northumberland Rescue Squad.