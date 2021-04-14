Gail Fisher Ramsey

Gail Fisher Ramsey, 58, of Farnham, Virginia passed away April 10, 2021. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Ramsey; son, Robbie Ramsey; daughters, Kristina Ramsey Allen (Adam Wilkins) and Kellee Ramsey (Joshua Long); father, Franklin W. Fisher, Sr.; granddaughter, Natalie Marie Allen; brothers, Franklin W. Fisher, Jr., Garnett Fisher (Lisa), and Greg Fisher (Tracie); sister, Jeannette Viernes (David) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Turner Fisher.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p. m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

Gail Fisher Ramsey, 58, of Farnham, Virginia passed away April 10, 2021. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Ramsey; son, Robbie Ramsey; daughters, Kristina Ramsey Allen (Adam Wilkins) and Kellee Ramsey (Joshua Long); father, Franklin W. Fisher, Sr.; granddaughter, Natalie Marie Allen; brothers, Franklin W. Fisher, Jr., Garnett Fisher (Lisa), and Greg Fisher (Tracie); sister, Jeannette Viernes (David) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Turner Fisher.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p. m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Gail Ramsey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 14
Visitation
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Currie Funeral Home
116 East Church St
P.O. Box 1275
KILMARNOCK, VA 22482
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 15
Service
Thursday, April 15, 2021
2:00PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
N. Main Street Rt. 3
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.