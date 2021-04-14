Gail Fisher Ramsey, 58, of Farnham, Virginia passed away April 10, 2021. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Ramsey; son, Robbie Ramsey; daughters, Kristina Ramsey Allen (Adam Wilkins) and Kellee Ramsey (Joshua Long); father, Franklin W. Fisher, Sr.; granddaughter, Natalie Marie Allen; brothers, Franklin W. Fisher, Jr., Garnett Fisher (Lisa), and Greg Fisher (Tracie); sister, Jeannette Viernes (David) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Turner Fisher.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6-8 p. m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the funeral home.