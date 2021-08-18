Frederick A. Olverson, born April 14, 1936 in Washington DC, retired MD & VA attorney and owner/operator of Olverson’s Lodge Creek Marina, Inc. in Lottsburg, VA, passed away at home, Saturday, August 7, 2021, after a terrible battle with an “exceeding rare” form of liver cancer.
Fred was predeceased by his parents, Albert Frederick and Florrie Payne Olverson; beloved first wife Beverly Fisher Olverson; and happily accepted into the family fold, stepson David Fridenstine.
Surviving loved ones include children: Jodi Trice (Stephen), Jill Vargas (Armando), and John Olverson; together with grandchildren: Josh Olverson (Yulexys), Jay Vargas, Jillian Vargas, Beverly Trice and Jacob Trice; great-granddaughter, Julianni Olverson; together with many cousins, nephews and nieces. Of special note is Fred’s cousin Audrey Ward, due to their being raised together like brother and sister by Fred’s mother and father during WWII and beyond.
Also surviving is Fred’s devoted wife of 33+ years, Judy Caskey (Cas) Olverson who originally dubbed Fred, “Freddie Bear”; his beloved stepdaughter and mentee Lynn Lennon, also added to the family fold; and grandchildren Weylen Slay and Michael Lennon.
Visitation with family and friends of Fred was Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 5 – 7 p.m., at Welch Funeral Home, 10300 Richmond Highway, Warsaw VA. Funeral with Masonic Rites was held Wednesday, 11 August 2021, beginning at 11 a.m., at the same location, Welch Funeral Home, Warsaw VA. Covid guidelines were that unvaccinated attendees should wear face coverings/masks, and that anyone symptomatic should stay at home.
As the inimitable and irrepressible Freddie O would say, “I’ll see you when I see you...”