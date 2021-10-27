Franklin Roosevelt “Bruiser” Sydnor, 88, of Callao passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, with his beloved family by his side. Born in Haynesville, he was a lifelong resident of the Northern Neck. He was the son of the late Walter A. and Geneva Smith Sydnor and the widower of Ethel Mae Barton Sydnor. Bruiser was a retired painter and also worked for many years at the Levi Strauss factory in Warsaw. Bruiser proudly served our nation in the United States Army. He was a lifelong member of Totuskey Baptist Church.
Bruiser loved his family, and they will miss him immensely. Surviving him are his devoted daughter Teresa S. Taylor and her husband Ricky; his grandson Matthew Taylor and his wife Taylor E. Garrison Taylor; his great-grandson Ridge Taylor and many nieces and nephews. Bruiser was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 51 years; and his sisters: Laura Anne Saunders, Hazel Mahanes, and Georgie Harper.
Good-natured, hardworking, and extremely kind and generous of spirit, Bruiser will be remembered best by his family and friends for the love and care with which he treated them, especially as children. Bruiser absolutely loved children! His daughter, his grandson and his great-grandson were all cherished, as were his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The patience and love with which Bruiser treated all of them as kids is still remembered vividly today. His willingness to play with them, to listen and pay attention to each of them as kids made all of them feel so valued. He created an enduring legacy of love. Bruiser enjoyed work but loved to play also. Bruiser loved gardening, playing cards and dominoes and riding in his golf cart. He loyally cheered his favorite team, the Baltimore Orioles and was famous for his sweet tooth!
A private graveside service for Bruiser at Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery was held with the Reverend Danny Maupin officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a contribution in Bruiser’s name to honor his love of children to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org