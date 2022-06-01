Frances Forrester Trenka

Trenka, Frances Forrester, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Hermitage Richmond on May 18, 2022 at the age of 98. Frances was the only child of Thurston Mornington Forrester (“Bud”) and Inez Corsa Forrester, born at home on August 16, 1923 in Reedville, VA. She was raised in the faith at Bethany Methodist Church and attended Reedville School through 11th grade (senior year). Frances is survived by husband, Charles Robert Trenka; daughters, Lynn Trenka Ralston (Eric) of Richmond and Anne Trenka Hilborn (Scott) of Charlotte, N.C.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service bearing witness to the Resurrection of Jesus and celebrating Frances’s life will be held at Crestwood Presbyterian Richmond (6627 Jahnke Rd.) on Saturday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the church. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
