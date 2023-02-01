pittman

Faye Rice Pittman

Faye Rice Pittman, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born to the late Emory C. Rice Sr. and Lois H. Rice of Reedville, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William Lee Pittman and her older brother Emory Carl Rice Jr.

Faye graduated from Reedville High School and received her Bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College and her Master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a devoted educator and touched many children’s lives during her 40 years as a teacher and principal for Northumberland County public schools. Faye was a member of the Northumberland County Historical Society and a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Friday, February 3, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Currie Funeral Home
116 East Church St
P.O. Box 1275
KILMARNOCK, VA 22482
Feb 4
Service
Saturday, February 4, 2023
1:00PM
Roseland Cemetery
Route 360
Reedville, VA 22482
