Faye Rice Pittman, age 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was born to the late Emory C. Rice Sr. and Lois H. Rice of Reedville, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William Lee Pittman and her older brother Emory Carl Rice Jr.
Faye graduated from Reedville High School and received her Bachelor’s degree from Mary Washington College and her Master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She was a devoted educator and touched many children’s lives during her 40 years as a teacher and principal for Northumberland County public schools. Faye was a member of the Northumberland County Historical Society and a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
Faye is survived by her sons, William Todd Pittman and wife Margaret Burns Pittman of Greenville, North Carolina and their children, Catherine Pittman Giuliano and her husband Gregory Giuliano of Raleigh, North Carolina, Carolyn Pittman Kleffman and her husband Austin Kleffman of Durham, North Carolina, Kevin Rice Pittman and his wife Harriet Carter Pittman and their son William Carter Pittman of Charles City, Virginia.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville, Va. Reception to follow at Bethany United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock, Va. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 454 Main Street, P.O. Box 77, Reedville, Virginia 22539.
