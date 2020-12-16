Faith Sprouse Barnes passed away at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital on December 10, 2020 at the age of 42.
She is survived by her son, Dylan James Barnes; her parents, Larry and Dotti Sprouse; her sisters, Angie (Mac), Tami (Artie) and Lori (Cameron) grandmother, Anne Dickey; along with many nieces, nephews and a large extended family of loved ones.Faith is preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Betty Sprouse; and grandfather, Carl Dickey.
She was loud and beautiful. She was obnoxious and funny. Her laugh will be remembered the most. She lived every day for her son, Dylan and did everything she could to make him smile. She loved her five dogs very much.
The family would like to share a special thanks to the staff at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital and Dr. Walker’s office for their dedicated and tender care of Faith.
Due to COVID, there will be a delayed service that will be shared with family and friends as it becomes safer to be held.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Animal Shelter at PO Box 1000, Montross, VA 22520.