Faith Moss Prescott, age 82, of Callao, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Faith was born in Cobbs Creek, Virginia but lived in Callao until graduating from Northumberland High School. She returned to her hometown many years later after living in Ladysmith and Fredericksburg with her husband, George Steven Prescott.
Faith graduated from Mary Washington College of the University of Virginia in 1961 and did graduate work at James Madison University, VPI, and Virginia State University. She was a lifelong educator, teaching Family and Consumer Science.
Faith was preceded in death by her husband Steve Prescott; parents, William Melvin and Helen Richardson Moss; brother, W. Franklin Moss; mother-in-law, Loretta Welsh; father-in-law, George Prescott; and brother-in-law, Reggie Prescott.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Elaine Moss and Carol P. Loye; nephews, Bill Moss (Tina), Rob Moss, Michael Moss (Kelly), Christopher Cowles, Michael Cowles, and Michael Parker; father-in-law, Paige Welsh; mother-in-law, Mary Welsh; and several wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel with Reverend Kori Kiss officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northumberland County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 603, Burgess, VA 22432.