Everett Leon “Lee” Goddard, Jr., 64, of Callao, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Lee was the son of Nancy Carol Swann Goddard and the late Everett L. Goddard, Sr. He was the proprietor of Lee’s Auto Body Shop and was a lifelong member of Henderson United Methodist Church.
Lee loved his family very much and made family gatherings a priority. He was strong and quiet and could always be counted on to help. He was a wonderful son, partner, brother, stepdad and uncle. He loved dogs and he enjoyed being home. Lee will be remembered for his passion for automobiles, especially classic cars, and his ability to restore them. This was a lifelong passion of Lee’s that began in childhood and continued throughout his life. He loved going to car shows and he loved to take cars apart and put them back together better than they were before. Lee’s favorite car is his first car, and he still owns and loves that 1970 Chevelle. After a short stint working for others, Lee started his own shop, and it was known for producing excellent quality body work and paint. He was a perfectionist, and nothing left his shop until he was absolutely satisfied with it.
Lee is survived by his loving family: his mother Nancy, his girlfriend Melissa McCoy, his sister Paula L Goddard Traylor (Rick), his nephews Marshall Goddard (Harley) and Matthew Goddard, his great-nephews Colton and Peyton Goddard, his great-niece Skylar Goddard, his sister-in-law Amy Goddard, his stepdaughter Samantha L. Himan (Joel) and their daughter Leighah. He also leaves behind a great many friends who hold many fond memories of Lee in their hearts. Lee was predeceased by his father Everett, Sr. and his brother Christopher K. Goddard.
A private family memorial service will be held for Lee but the family invites everyone to thank either the Callao Rescue Squad or the Callao Volunteer Fire Department for their work by making a donation to either organization in lieu of flowers.