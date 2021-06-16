Everett Brooks, Jr., known by most as “Brooks”, age 97, of Mundy Point, Callao, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
Everett was born in Ennis, West Virginia, on November 20, 1923, the son of Everett and Wilma Martin Brooks. He was the grandson of Robert A. Martin, also known as Squire Martin who was the Justice of the Peace in Athens, West Virginia, for 44 years.
Everett lived a very interesting, adventurous and often dangerous life. He did not survive to the age of 97 by always doing things the easy way.
Everett served in World War II in the U.S. Army Airborne and graduated from the 100th class. He served in the European Theater in Italy, Sicily, Germany, Austria and Belgium; and fought in five major battles, the last being the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne.
Everett is probably best known for having owned the Western Auto in Montross. He was also owner of Brooks Marine Railway, Brooks Corner Grocery and Brooks Excavating.
Everett was a multitalented man who worked in many fields and trades, and did them all well. He was a highly skilled mechanic. He was a rugged man’s man and also a kind, gentle and sweet man. He loved people and treated everyone the same regardless of their station in life. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved the water and also an avid hunter but had backed off of the sport during the last 40 years out of his love and respect for the wild life. His greatest joys were his home, his life with Millie and their many dogs, and his work.
Everett is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mildred Brooks, a son, Alfred Brooks, of Rock Hall, MD, and a daughter, Catherine Kempski of Elkton, MD, and a nephew, Bobby Brooks of Huntsville, AL. He leaves behind four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. He also leaves behind a devoted niece, Debbie McKeown, of Elkton, MD. He is predeceased by his two siblings also born on November 20, a brother, Robert Martin Brooks of Huntsville, AL, and a sister, Gaye Brooks Shields of Elkton, MD.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent as donations to: Friends of the Northumberland County Animal Shelter Yard Sale, PO box 603, Burgess, VA.
Memorial service plans are pending.