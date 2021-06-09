Evelyn Boucher, nee Lyons, 93, of Reedville passed away suddenly on May 16, 2021. Born in Denver, Co. on April 17, 1928 Evelyn was the third child in a family of seven to Thomas and Pearl Lyons. She met the love of her life, Bertrand Boucher at a U.S.O. dance and they married in 1946. Over the course of their 41 year marriage, Evelyn and Bert had 3 children, Sheryl, Karen and Tammy and lived in several states before settling in New Jersey. Evelyn graduated from William Paterson University in 1971 with a degree in Consumer Sciences. She taught Home Economics for many years and was respected and loved by her students.
Evelyn loved to travel with her family and made many trips across America as well as Europe. Her love for life and adventure enabled her to make friends wherever she went. In addition to traveling, Evelyn enjoyed crocheting, square dancing, reading, sewing and cooking. Her dinner parties at her home in Little Falls, NJ were legendary.
With Bert’s passing, Evelyn relocated to Reedville, Va and quickly became active in the Womans Club of Northumberland County, the Red Hat Society and Afton United Methodist Church. She volunteered as a reading partner at the local school and crocheted numerous blankets for Operation Smile.
Evelyn was predeceased by her loving husband Bert, her daughter Karen, and grandchildren, Christina and David Ranfone. Evelyn is survived by her 2 daughters, Sheryl Triggs (Patrick), and Tammy DeCesare (Donald), 7 grandchildren, Juli Trevino (Joel), Teresa McGowan (Derrick), Katie Fiore, Cindy Cowan (Brady), Michael Triggs, Trent DeCesare and Alexandra DeCesare, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A service was held at Afton United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Repast to follow. Donations can be made in Evelyn’s name to Operation Smile.org Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd. Virginia Beach, Va 23453.