Ethel Short Lewis fell asleep in Jesus, on Friday, the 29th of April, 2022, in the 94th year of her age. In her early girlhood, she united with the Baptist church and continued as a consistent member through life. Guileless as a little child, she has passed over the creek to wait for the loved ones left behind.
“The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”
Ethel was born on February 17, 1929 to the late Julian Short and Diana Settle Short. Throughout her life, she was known to be caring, kind, and hardworking.
Ethel was a member at Cobham Park Baptist Church and devoted much of her time to serving the Lord. She was a member of the VFW auxiliary and the Richmond County Ruritan. Ethel is known for her lovely crafting and sewing projects that she enjoyed making in her spare time. She had also won numerous blue ribbons for her cooking, canning, and sewing at the Richmond County Fair. She even sewed for the Haiti missions and other community projects. Ethel was proud to have fought and won not just one but two battles with cancer. She was a strong warrior.
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Betty Mitchell Lewis, Julia Marie Jones (Tom Narron), and Louella Glessner; her grandchildren, J.D. Jones and Brian Glessner; and her great-grandchildren, Kaylee Marie Jones and Kaleb Haden Jones. Ethel was also survived by many special friends that she loved like family.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Augustus Lewis; brother John “Jack” Settle Short; and son-in-laws, H. Haden Jones and Greg Glessner.
A funeral service will be held at Cobham Park Baptist Church on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. with Reverend Keith Williams officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in honor of Ethel to be sent to the VFW Auxiliary #7167 Regular Scholarship Fund c/o Kay Duprey, Treasurer 6862 Sandy Point Road, Hague, VA 22469 or the Cobham Park Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 306 Warsaw, VA 22572.