Esther S. Williams (Jenkins), passed away in Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center on September 18, 2020 in Richmond, VA at the age of 74. Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Warren A. Jenkins; Jr. Esther enjoyed fishing, cooking and the outdoors.
She is survived by her two nieces and nephew Joan Anderson (Ron), Patti Mitchell (Allen), and Benji Williams; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday October 3rd, at her home, 707 Long Point Rd, Hague, VA from 11am-1pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 12:15 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center at Volunteer Service (135), Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. Richmond, VA 23249. Checks should be made payable to the Department of Veteran Affairs.