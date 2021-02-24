Ernell Sophia Lewis Minor, 91, of Callao, Virginia passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 with her son by her side. Ernell was the daughter of the late James E. Lewis and Addie Belle Headley Lewis and was the widow of William Francis Minor. Ernell retired as a Branch Manager from First Virginia Bank and was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church in Farnham.
Ernell had a fulfilling professional life, was deeply committed to her family, and still found time for volunteer work. She was an active Salvation Army member and rang the bell for them for many years. She also loved animals and took great delight in the many dogs and cats she had as companions throughout her life. She was kind and loving.
Ernell is survived by her devoted son James; her five wonderful grandchildren: Mallory K. Minor, Ashton H. Minor, Kirsten B. Minor, Austin J. Minor and Reed J. Minor; her sweet great-grandson Nash DeMeza and numerous nieces and nephews. They will all miss her profoundly. Ernell was predeceased by her parents and her husband Francis.
A funeral service was held at Oakland United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 20, 2021, with burial following. The Reverend MiRhang Baek officiated. To honor Ernell’s deep love of animals the family asks that you make a donation in her memory to the Friends of the Northumberland County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 603, Burgess, VA 22432 or to honor her bravery while confronting Alzheimer’s to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.