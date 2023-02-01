Erika Isolde Helm Wilkins passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the age of 97.
Erika was born on March 10, 1925, to Franz and Elise Helm in Nürnberg, Germany.
She met and fell in love with Albert James in Behringersdorf, Germany, while he served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class. They married on November 14, 1948. When Albert was honorably discharged in December 1948, they moved to Westmoreland County to the Wilkins family home. Later they built their own home in Hague.
She deeply enjoyed outdoor activities such as ice skating in her youth and gardening as an adult. An avid hobbyist, she taught herself sewing, painting, and stained glass work, among other crafts.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Franz and Elise; brother Siegfried; husband Albert James and son Albert Franz. She is survived by her sister Dietlinde of Texas; her daughter-in-law Marsha of Delaware; her grandchildren Andrea of Richmond, Virginia, Christopher of Berkeley, California, and Jonathan of Dover, Delaware; two great-grandchildren; cousins Gerdi and Cristine; and nephews and nieces, Charlie, Eddie, Colin, Bonnie, Michael, Kurt, Karl, and Heather.
Erika was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and cousin.
The family thanks all those who knew, loved, and supported Erika, especially her caregivers who helped make her final days more pleasant.
A viewing beginning at 1 p.m. will be followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. on February 4, at Welch Funeral Home, Montross Chapel, 17546 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520. Interment will follow at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 144 Ebenezer Church Rd, Oldhams, VA 22529.
