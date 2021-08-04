Emory Mayo Anderson, 82, of Tidewater, Virginia went from his Earthly home to his Heavenly one on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with his beloved wife Janet by his side. Emory was born in Richmond, Virginia to Harvey Wilson and Virginia Long Anderson. He was a Chaplain with the Civil Air Patrol and a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church. He was also an immensely proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Emory adored his “bride” Janet Wheeler Anderson, and he was the most attentive and loving husband. Aside from Janet he is survived by his sister- and brother-in-law Sandy and Paul Pierson. He was predeceased by his parents.
His Christian faith was a guidepost for how Emory lived his both his professional and personal life. He loved to witness to people and the scripture he most enjoyed referring people to was Psalm 100; which encourages one to worship the Lord with gladness and joyful song. This joy in the Lord was evident in the way Emory lived his life. He loved Jesus and he prayed with great delight. Emory was in the National Guard and loved his role as chaplain at the Civil Air Patrol.
A graveside funeral service for Emory was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Lottsburg, Virginia. Pastor Charlotte Marks officiated. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 618 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560 to honor the loving care that Emory received from them during his illness.