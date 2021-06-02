Emily Anne Fisher Peter, 94, of Mechanicsville, VA, formerly of Colonial Beach, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at her residence. Emily was born in Washington, DC Tuesday, January 18, 1927 to William Thomas Fisher and Jessie I. Maxfield Fisher. Emily was a longtime member of the Colonial Beach United Methodist Church, the Colonial Beach Moose Lodge and the Colonial Beach Elks Lodge. She was a very crafty lady who loved making ornaments among other crafts to give to her family and friends.
Emily is survived by her brother, George Fisher (Rachel) as well as many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Woodrow Peter, her son, Ronald Peter, and her longtime companion Thomas Blake.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Pkwy., King George, VA 22485. Interment will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22306.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The National Eye Institute, Building 31, Room 6A16, 31 Center Drive MSC 2510, Bethesda, MD 20892-2510.
