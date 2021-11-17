Elois Oliff Hundley, 95, of Montross, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She managed her family business, Snuffy’s Seafood and was known for her hard work. Elois was a member of Edgewater United Methodist Church and cared for her church family very much. More than anything, she loved her family and grandchildren.
Elois is survived by her daughter, Brenda Squires of Richmond; son, Billy Hundley (Janet) of Spotsylvania; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Grant D. and Bertha Scott Oliff; husband, Walter Albert Hundley; son, Lee Hundley; brothers, Gilbert, Gene and George Oliff; and sister, Lorelle Kelly.
A funeral service was held at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Welch Funeral Home- Montross Chapel. Interment followed at Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church at 7347 Jackson Drive, King George, VA 22485.