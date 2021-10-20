Ella May Kuykendall, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Avon Park, FL.
Born on May 5, 1932, in Princess Ann County, VA to Rufus L. and Willie M. (Hoggard) Rogers, she spent her life in service to others. Prior to moving to The Bluffs of Sebring from Heathsville, VA in 2004, she was the chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Women’s Association and business partner and bookkeeper with her husband, Donald. While living in Sebring she attended Calvary Church where she served as Treasurer for many years. She is survived by her husband, Donald; children – Candice H. Waris of King George, VA; David A. Broughton (Tish) of Ruther Glen, VA; Kenneth E. Kuykendall (Andrea) of Wicomico Church, VA; Kevin L. Kuykendall (Lynn) of Warsaw, VA; as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Katherine D. Murfield.
Ella May’s unending circle of friends knew her for her zest for life, her amazing hugs and her love of a winning bingo card. Memorial services are being planned for a later date at Calvary Church of Sebring and at Wesley Church of Weems, VA.