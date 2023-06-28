standbridge

Ella Estelle Johnson Standbridge

Ella Estelle Johnson Standbridge, 78, of Chatham Village, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 23, 2023.

Estelle is preceded in death by her parents, Roland “Bill” and Florence Johnson, and three stillborn children. She is survived by her loving husband, David, her son, Jeffery (Stacy) Standbridge, daughter, Laura (John) Morgan, six grandchildren, Callie (Marcus) Brown, Madeline Standbridge, Hudson (Autumn) Standbridge, Emily Morgan, Braden Standbridge, Joshua Morgan, and her sister, Dixie McClanahan.

