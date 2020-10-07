Elizabeth Braxton Rains Grymes, died at home in Wilton, CT on Sunday, September 7, 2020 of complications from pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure. Mrs. Grymes was born on March 1, 1938 at home in Warsaw, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Dr. Warren Biscoe Rains and Emma Lemoine Griffith.
Betty grew up in Virginia and was a graduate of both St. Catherine’s School in Richmond and the University of Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. After graduation, she worked in Richmond for the State of Virginia where she assisted adults with special needs find employment.
Betty married Peyton Grymes, Jr. of Richmond in 1962. Peyton’s career took them from Richmond to Massachusetts, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Minnesota before finally moving to Connecticut in 1979. Betty was a longtime member of The New Canaan Garden Club and the Junior League. She was a lifelong Episcopalian and was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, New Canaan, Connecticut for 41 years.
Betty is survived by her son Peyton Grymes, III and daughter Olivia Staige Lemoine Grymes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peyton Grymes, Jr. and brother Walter Vance Hall, Jr.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, October 17 at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 South Cherry St, Richmond, VA 23220.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT 06840.
