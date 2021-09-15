With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of our loved one, Eleftherios “Gus” Shizas, 67, of Colonial Beach, VA on September 5, 2021. A humble and beautiful soul loved by so many.
Born in Ikaria, Greece, Gus came to the States at sixteen with zero English and worked hard with his Brothers to establish a life here. He went on to reside in various locations in the DMV, ultimately choosing Colonial Beach to call ‘home’ away from home in Greece. Gus enjoyed fishing, spending his days out on the boat with family and friends, and cooking for those he loved, to include his infamous Greek salad which was a big hit in town and at family gatherings.
He was a fun and eclectic man who lived each day in his own way until the very end. He loved to paint, which ultimately led him to start his own business, and collect and restore endless items, which meant he always had a gift for you whenever you would see him. He held high value and immense pride in his Greek roots, and joy in his Son Nik and his Grandson Nikolas and was excited to be a Grandfather soon again this fall.
Gus is survived by his Son, Daughter-in-law and Grandson, Nik, Shannon and Nikolas Shizas, his sister Marianthi Papavasilakis, Barbara Biliris and Kalliope Glaros, and his Brothers Emmanuel ‘Manny’ and George Shizas, as well as many close sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends in the DMV and home in Greece. He was predeceased by his parents Nikolaos and Maritsa Shizas, and brothers and sisters Vasilios, Katina, Eleni and Ionnanis.
Service arrangements are being held within immediate family at this time for a memorial to be scheduled with family and friends.