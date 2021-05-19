Edythe Adline Schools, 88, of Warsaw, Virginia, passed peacefully at her home on May 9, 2021.
Edythe was born on October 12, 1932 in Tidewater, Virginia to Lindsey Logan and Viola Mable Schools. She was raised in Tidewater and graduated from Farnham High School in 1951. After graduation she moved to Baltimore, Maryland to join her sisters Myrtle, Lucy and Helen. Edythe was employed by the G.C. Murphy Company for years. She was a pitcher on the slow pitch softball team for her employer.
Edythe returned to Virginia in the early 1970’s to join her brother Reamy to help care for their mother. She loved arts and crafts and was a great artist. As a lifelong member of Jerusalem Baptist Church in Emmerton, she volunteered and supported the church in many ways including teaching arts and crafts to children at Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. Edythe drew pencil sketches of the church, one of which is displayed in the church social room.
Edythe volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program, the Richmond County Museum and the Richmond County Fair. She was an active member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. Edythe was instrumental in scheduling class reunions for Farnham High School. She was an avid stamp collector, coin collector and a Baltimore Orioles fan.
Edythe was predeceased by four sisters: Myrtle Lazzaro, Lucy Armetta, Mable Langston and Helen Schools; four brothers: Herbert Schools, Melville “Chuck: Schools, Lawson Schools and Reamy Schools. She was also predeceased by one niece.
She is survived by one sister, Betty Lou Forster of Baltimore; nine nieces and three nephews; nineteen great-nieces and nephews and twenty-four great-great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service was held on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Kenny Park officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Jerusalem Baptist Church or to the Richmond County Museum.