Edward Franklin Taylor, Sr, 64, of Dunnsville passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He was a well-known member of the community, as well as a funny and kind-hearted man. Eddie was a carpet salesman for Lowes in Tappahannock and liked to help others. Eddie was preceded in death following the word preceded in the first paragraph.by his sister Beverly Brummitt and a brother Robert Taylor.
Eddie is survived by his four children Edward Taylor, Jr. (Amanda) of North Chesterfield, Nicky T. Baybutt (Jason) of Boston, MA, Derek Taylor (Krista) of Mechanicsville and Erik Taylor (Tracy) of New Kent; four brothers Richard Taylor (Gail), Ronnie Brummitt (Marilyn), Larry Taylor (Mary Jo/Jessie), Gene Davis and his five grandchildren Gatlin, Paisley, Ethan, Kinley, Scarlett and one on the way.
Funeral services was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at the graveside in Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.