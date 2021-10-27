Edward Franklin Taylor, Sr

Edward Franklin Taylor, Sr, 64, of Dunnsville passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.  He was a well-known member of the community, as well as a funny and kind-hearted man. Eddie was a carpet salesman for Lowes in Tappahannock and liked to help others.  Eddie was preceded  in death following the word preceded in the first paragraph.by his sister Beverly Brummitt and a brother Robert Taylor.

Eddie is survived by his four children Edward Taylor, Jr. (Amanda) of North Chesterfield, Nicky T. Baybutt (Jason) of Boston, MA, Derek Taylor (Krista) of Mechanicsville and Erik Taylor (Tracy) of New Kent; four brothers Richard Taylor (Gail), Ronnie Brummitt (Marilyn), Larry Taylor (Mary Jo/Jessie), Gene Davis and his five grandchildren Gatlin, Paisley, Ethan, Kinley, Scarlett and one on the way. 

Funeral services was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at the graveside in Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock.  Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen  Allen, VA  23060.  Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock.

Edward Franklin Taylor, Sr, 64, of Dunnsville passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.  He was a well-known member of the community, as well as a funny and kind-hearted man. Eddie was a carpet salesman for Lowes in Tappahannock and liked to help others.  Eddie was preceded  in death following the word preceded in the first paragraph.by his sister Beverly Brummitt and a brother Robert Taylor.

Eddie is survived by his four children Edward Taylor, Jr. (Amanda) of North Chesterfield, Nicky T. Baybutt (Jason) of Boston, MA, Derek Taylor (Krista) of Mechanicsville and Erik Taylor (Tracy) of New Kent; four brothers Richard Taylor (Gail), Ronnie Brummitt (Marilyn), Larry Taylor (Mary Jo/Jessie), Gene Davis and his five grandchildren Gatlin, Paisley, Ethan, Kinley, Scarlett and one on the way. 

Funeral services was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at the graveside in Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock.  Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen  Allen, VA  23060.  Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. 

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Taylor, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.