Edith Mae McFarland, 84 of Greenfield, Indiana was called home by Our Lord on October 11, 2021.
Edith was born on April 21, 1938 to the late Raymond and Edith Giles-Brown. Raised in Alexandria, Virginia, she married Harry McFarland Jr. on September 3, 1956. Afterwards the couple moved to Manassas Virginia, where they lived for over 30 years. Edith or “Sissy” loved the water and the couple soon moved to Colonial Beach, Va. Sissy joined Oak Grove Baptist Church and served in the choir and nursery. Edith was well known for sharing her gift of art. She hand painted the church’s Noah’s Ark and animals’ moral that remained in the nursery for nearly 20 years. She was a noted crafter, creating wooden likenesses of the famous Looney Tunes characters for family and friends. She loved life and enjoyed the water and could often be found searching for sharks’ teeth along the shore.
Preceding her in death were her two younger brothers’ the late David L. Brown Sr. and William Brown. She is survived by her 3 children, Harry “Mack” McFarland and Lori Dethridge; Karen “Kem” and her husband Michael Hartley; her baby Curtis “Harpo” McFarland. Her grandchildren: Brandy, Nicole, Chris, Curtis “Chip”, Joshua, Jamal and Corey. Great grandchildren: Journey R., Jonathon, Landon, Laken, Journey J., River R., Lucia, Camilla, Cassandra, Cynthia and Matteo.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 22nd at 10 AM and funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Reverend Willard Bowen officiating at:
Oak Grove Baptist Church
8096 Leedstown Road
Colonial Beach, VA. 20121
She will be laid to rest at Saint Peters Cemetery (also known as Oak Grove Cemetery).