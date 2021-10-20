Earleane Robins Branson

Earleane Robins Branson, 87, of Montross, passed away on October 13, 2021. She was a retired Westmoreland County Treasurer and a lifelong member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.  

She is survived by her sons, Richard Mason (Cathy) of Hampton and Robert Mason (Tracey) of Newport News; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Eby (Audie) of Tappahannock; granddaughter, Elizabeth Montero (Jeremy) and great-grandson, Jude Elliott Montero of Newport News.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Iva Carneal Robins; and husband, John M. Branson; brothers, Badger Robins (Doris) and Gordon Robins (Barbara) and sister, Janice Green (Joe).

A funeral service was held at 1 pm on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, where interment followed in the church cemetery.  

The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Bernard Dungan, PO Box 111, Montross, VA 22520.

Earleane Robins Branson, 87, of Montross, passed away on October 13, 2021. She was a retired Westmoreland County Treasurer and a lifelong member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.  

She is survived by her sons, Richard Mason (Cathy) of Hampton and Robert Mason (Tracey) of Newport News; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Eby (Audie) of Tappahannock; granddaughter, Elizabeth Montero (Jeremy) and great-grandson, Jude Elliott Montero of Newport News.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Iva Carneal Robins; and husband, John M. Branson; brothers, Badger Robins (Doris) and Gordon Robins (Barbara) and sister, Janice Green (Joe).

A funeral service was held at 1 pm on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, where interment followed in the church cemetery.  

The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Bernard Dungan, PO Box 111, Montross, VA 22520.

To plant a tree in memory of Earleane Branson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.