Earleane Robins Branson, 87, of Montross, passed away on October 13, 2021. She was a retired Westmoreland County Treasurer and a lifelong member of Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Mason (Cathy) of Hampton and Robert Mason (Tracey) of Newport News; daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Eby (Audie) of Tappahannock; granddaughter, Elizabeth Montero (Jeremy) and great-grandson, Jude Elliott Montero of Newport News.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Iva Carneal Robins; and husband, John M. Branson; brothers, Badger Robins (Doris) and Gordon Robins (Barbara) and sister, Janice Green (Joe).
A funeral service was held at 1 pm on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, where interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Andrew Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, c/o Bernard Dungan, PO Box 111, Montross, VA 22520.