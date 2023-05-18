dodson

Earl Thomas Dodson, Jr.

Earl Thomas Dodson, Jr. 85, of Heathsville passed away May 2, 2023.

Earl was born in Upland, Pennsylvania on January 11, 1938, to Earl Thomas Dodson, Sr. and Edith Mae (Talley) Dodson. He graduated from Northumberland High School in 1957 and served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army at Fort Monroe in Norfolk, Virginia. Earl worked as a papermaker for Scott Paper Company in Chester, Pennsylvania for 32 years and has spent the last 33 years retired in Northumberland County, Virginia pursuing his favorite pastime, golf. This includes playing golf, watching golf, talking about golf, reading about golf, and teaching his grandchildren to golf. Earl also loved to garden, take long walks, eat crabs, and play with his great-grandchildren.

