bowler

Earl Alphonso Bowler

Earl Alphonso Bowler, 87, of Church View departed this life on May 9 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bowler, two daughters: Sandra Newton (Eugene) of Richmond and Cynthia Bowler of Center Cross; four sons: Gregory Bowler (Tamekia) of Church View, Craig Bowler (Tara), Michael Bowler and Jeffery Bowler all of Center Cross; a brother, Frank Bowler (Cardis) of Center Cross, a sister, DeSylvia Taliaferro of Richmond, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

To send flowers to the family of Earl Bowler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 20
Visitation
Saturday, May 20, 2023
3:00PM-7:00PM
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Boulevard
Tappahannock, VA 22560
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 21
Funeral Service
Sunday, May 21, 2023
2:00PM
Angel Visit Baptist Church
29566 Tidewater Trail
Dunnsville, VA 22454
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.