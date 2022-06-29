Dr. Russell O. Lewis, 84, passed away peacefully at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Mechanicsville, VA, on June 13, 2022. Dr. Lewis was born in Sharps, VA, on September 26, 1937, to the late Deacon Godfrey and Deaconess Dorothy (Palmer) Lewis. He was reared in a home where devotion to faith and family were not only preached, but practiced, and watched his father self-educate by reading the encyclopedia. He valued a sharp mind and had high ambitions even at an early age.
After graduating from Richmond County High School at the age of 15, he attended Virginia Union University where he joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and graduated with a major in biology. Afterwards, he joined the United States Army where he served for three years as a medical lab specialist and a medical technician. After he honorably served his country, he moved to Cleveland, Ohio to attend medical school. While there he met Antoinette Namoski (“Toni”), the love of his life, who was a registered nurse. They married in 1962 and in 1963 moved to California where he received a Bachelor of Science degree from the California Podiatry College and in 1965, graduated from the Samuel Merritt University’s, California College of Podiatric Medicine. Following the completion of his academic studies, he performed his surgical residency at the California Podiatric Hospital. During the course of his 35-year medical career, he acquired hospital privileges at various medical facilities, including Herrick Hospital and Brookdale General Hospital, and opened and maintained several of his own private medical practices in the Bay areas of Oakland, Berkley and San Francisco. He loved helping his patients, many of whom became lifelong friends and referred to him as “the man with the golden hands.”
After retiring from the practice of medicine, he returned to his beloved childhood home in the Northern Neck, where he would often be seen meticulously tending to his property and tinkering in the yard. He enjoyed staying active, possessed an unquenchable thirst for knowledge and could intelligently and comprehensively carry on a conversation about any issue. Dr. Lewis expressed his zest for life and all things beautiful through his creation of colorful and vibrant paintings and generously shared them with others.
He recognized and was thankful for the many blessings bestowed upon him in life and remained dedicated to the medical profession, helping his fellow man and his alma mater to the very end. His legacy will continue through a scholarship fund he established in his and his wife’s names at Samuel Merritt University’s College of Podiatric Medicine, to benefit future physicians and nurses.
He was the oldest of six siblings and served as the patriarch of the family. Dr. Lewis was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Antoinette M. Lewis; parents, Deacon Godfrey and Deaconess Dorothy (Palmer) Lewis; his brother, Ralph D. Lewis; and two sisters, Hazel E. Lewis and Jean B. Burrell.
Left behind to cherish his memory are sisters Velma Lewis-Dreskler (Carl), Virginia Beach, VA, and Cheryl A. Lewis, Warsaw, VA; nieces Pamela A. Burrell-Tomlinson (Dan), St. Petersburg, FL, and Karen J. Burrell (Thomas), Norfolk, VA; nephew Ralph D. Lewis, Jr., Philadelphia, PA; great nephews Philip, Cameron and Delano Lewis; brother-in-law Clarence A. Burrell, Hampton, VA; and a host of additional family and friends.
His memory and spirit will continue to live on with his family and friends because of the love they hold in their hearts for him. He will be greatly missed by us, but we know that he is now at peace with his Lord and Savior and others who also loved him.
Consistent with his wishes, he will be laid to rest alongside his wife, in a private family ceremony to be held in Union City California.