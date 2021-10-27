Dr. Richard D. Glancy passed away on October 21, 2021 at the age of 77. He loved his God, his family, and St. Timothy Catholic Church in Tappahannock, Virginia.
Dr. Glancy was the son of Captain and Mrs. John Glancy. The United States Navy Base at Dahlgren, Virginia was his home town.
He was the widower of Mary Alice McCarty Glancy and is survived by his wife, Anne Dameron Glancy and his four children, Richard, Jr. (Keyser), Michael, Mary Jordan (Ken), Susan Eggers (Troy) and eight grandchildren, Cabell, Braeden, Logan, Nicholas, Andrew, Mary, Will and Olivia. He is further survived by his brother, Paul (Sandra), sister, Theresie Houghton (Mark), sister, Cathy Kurzenknabe (Richard) and sister-in-law, Francie Thompson (Floyd Thomas).
He was a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, a decorated Vietnam Veteran, and a proud survivor of the Tet Offensive in 1968. He attended Dahlgren School, St. Vincent Prep, and Virginia Tech where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. In his senior year, he was Commander of Company G and he graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate. He later attended the College of William and Mary and earned a M.Ed., C.A.S.E., and Ed.D.
He dearly loved teaching in Northumberland County and serving as Elementary Principal in the Town of West Point. Dr. Glancy then served as an Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent of schools. As his career ended, he was very proud to serve as a GED teacher at Northern Neck Regional Jail and as Assistant Principal of Northern Neck Technical Center.
He was close to his church and church family. He chaired the Pastoral Council and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed being on the Distinguished Alumni Board for the English Department at Virginia Tech. During the years of his illnesses, Dr. Glancy was served faithfully by his companions, Doreatha Corbin and Terry Packett.
To his family and friends, Dick will be remembered for his deep sense of loyalty, kindness, wisdom, and compassion. He was a person of great character who generously demonstrated his capacity to love unconditionally and to give unselfishly. His legacy will forever live in the rich storytelling tradition he started and through the sense of service that he instilled in his family.
The family will receive friends at the Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, Virginia on October 27th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Tappahannock, Virginia on October 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. Dr. Glancy will be buried with military honors at Quantico National Cemetery on October 29, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/) and Knights of Columbus, Council 10578 (https://www.kofc.org/secure/en/donate/index.html).