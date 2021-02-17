BARBER, SR.
January 6, 1925 – February 6, 2021
Dr. John Clark Barber, Sr. 96, of Warsaw, Virginia passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Irvington, VA. He was born on January 6, 1925 in Liberty, North Carolina to Dr. Yates Middleton Barber and Emily Clark Barber.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Francene King Barber, who died in 2010. John was also preceded in death by his parents, his son Lewis Williams Barber, grandson Luke Kendrick Barber, sister Elizabeth Barber Long, and brother Yates Middleton Barber Jr.
He is survived by his son John Clark Barber Jr (Grace) of Arizona, grandsons Carlton Yates Barber (Sabrina) of Warsaw and Philip Scott Barber of Florida. Other survivors include niece and nephews Sally Long Loo, John Long, Bruce Long and Stephen Long.
John served in the US Army during World War II, in the 14th Infantry Regiment where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge. Following the war, he studied Forestry at NC State, graduating in 1951, then joining the US Forest Service from which he retired in 1979. He was Executive Vice President of the Society of American Foresters until 1985 when he retired to the family farm on the Rappahannock River in Richmond County.
John stayed busy in retirement. He was active in St. John’s Episcopal Church in Warsaw, singing in the choir and serving as Senior Warden. His experience, insight, leadership and attention to detail made him a valued member of many conservation organizations, including Rappahannock River Basin Commission, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District where he served over 30 years as an Elected and Associate Director. He was an active member of the local Ruritan Club until his health prevented him from participating.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, uncle, and his warm laugh and ready smile will be missed by family and friends.
A graveside service was held at Emmanuel Cemetery in Emmerton, VA on Tuesday, February 16 at 2:00 PM. Reverend Torrence Harmon of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Warsaw, VA officiated the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St John’s Episcopal Church in Warsaw VA.