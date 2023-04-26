Douglas Allen Griffin, 60, of Montross, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 10, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on May 19, 1962 at NAS Jacksonville, FL to James Van Griffin and Mattie Lee Griffin.
He enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18 and honorably served in the 3rd Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard. Later, he began his career in the Welder Repair Industry as a Sr. Technician at NW Martin.
In 2006, he proudly opened WeldTech Inc. in King George, VA. When Doug wasn’t working he could be found fishing at Wilna Pond, in the woods hunting, or at home watching Gunsmoke.
His life was full of advice, amazing stories, jokes, laughter, and love. There was never an ask too big or small for him, and he was always there for anyone in need. This was apparent in all the deep friendships he created. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his parents; and step-brother Ronnie Chester. He is survived by his wife Anna Griffin; daughter Kelly Griffin; son Danny Griffin (Fawn); step-daughters Hillary Markol (Victor), Megan Herring-Drayton (Brian), Shelly Dunlap (Shane), and Jennifer Gardner (Tom); 2 brothers, Kem Griffin and Greg Griffin; sister Cindy Tringali (Joe); and 9 grandchildren, Eli, Zoey, Madison, Brian, Jonathan, Brooks, Avary, Natalie, and Autumn; and many loved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the nurses at MWH, Dr. Menachery & team at HOAF, Dr. Andrew Walker, and Gentiva Hospice who all made this journey with us.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Pope’s Creek Baptist Church, 9131 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA, Rev. Thomas Preston presiding. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and scattered by family at a later time.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Douglas Allen Griffin, 60, of Montross, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 10, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on May 19, 1962 at NAS Jacksonville, FL to James Van Griffin and Mattie Lee Griffin.
Helen Louise Anthony Hinson, age 102, died peacefully at her home in Kinsale, VA surrounded by family on April 8th, 2023. After several months of research, the family believes that Helen was the oldest living resident of Westmoreland County at the time of her death. Helen was born on July 22, 1920, in Hague, VA to parents Gertrude Purcell Anthony and Frank Brown Anthony. She graduated from Cople High School in 1938, the same year she lost her father in a tragic accident. The young woman Helen was becoming, she had to jump in and help her mother, who worked as a midwife for Dr. Griffith, by raising five younger siblings. Helen ended up surviving them all whose names were Mary, Frank, Lucy, Thelma and Eleanor.
Shirley Carlson Hundley, also known lovingly as “Nana” and “Shortie”, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born on July 19, 1952, in Kinsale, Virginia to the late Emory Leverence Carlson, Sr. and Delia Griffith Carlson. Shirley retired from her position as secretary for District 15 of the Department of Juvenile Justice after 40 years.
Brenda Gray Sanders, 73, of North Chesterfield, Virginia passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was the daughter of the late William Irving Gray and the late Marjorie Grace Lamb Gray. She was retired from a long career as a Medical Billing Supervisor for Medical Reimbursement Associates and she was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, Virginia. Brenda loved animals and the beach (especially her annual getaway with the girls in South Nags Head), but above all she loved her grandchildren. Her children consider themselves so lucky to have had her as their Mom. She was a kind, wonderful soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sherwood Winford Donovan, Sr., 76, of Farnham, Virginia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sherwood was born in Oldhams, Virginia to the late Harry Vernon Donovan, Sr. and the late Rose Mae Bennett Donovan. He was the loving husband for 54 years of Becky Lou Hall Donovan. Sherwood retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as a member of the pavement marking crew. He was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church, a proud United States Army veteran and a member of Bowman Masonic Lodge 332.
Doris Jamison Croxton, age 96, of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born in Covington, Virginia, on September 18, 1926, to Warner and Virginia Jamison. She was a member of Totuskey Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. Doris was a self-employed Beautician and she retired from Potomac Supply Corporation in Computer Operations. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by them. Everybody in the family affectionately called Doris “Ganny.”
Maurice Warren Boyd, affectionately known as “Dish,” was born January 7, 1949 in Nuttsville, VA to the late Kenneth Boyd, Sr. and Margaret Edwards Boyd. He was the oldest of four children. He died in a tragic auto accident on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Paul J. “PJ” Lewis, 86, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023. Born on August 28, 1936, in Washington, PA to the late Helen and John Lewis, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served statewide and abroad. Upon leaving the military he moved to Arlington, VA and joined the ranks of the Motorcycle Unit Special Operations Section of the Arlington County Police Department. Paul was a member of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Kemper-Macon Ware, Lodge No. 0064 and was most proud of his 60-year membership in the Masonic Fraternity.
Doris Mescal Conner Courtney was born June 10, 1929, and died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Gloucester due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. She was the fifth of ten children born to her parents, William and Doris Conner of Gloucester Point.
John “Johnny” William Hawkes, III, of Bruington, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 30, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, DeLinda, who he met and married in 1963 while they served their Country in the U.S. Air Force; two sons, John W. Hawkes, IV and Chuck Erwin; one grandson Michael; a sister, Joanne Green (Linwood); sister-in-laws, LeOnna M. Evans and Paula Hawkes; brother-in laws, Gary Maroney (Janice) and John McCauley; many nieces, nephews, and friends that dearly loved him.
Kendric Keith Dobson passed too soon on March 15, 2023. Born on October 22, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia. Keith lived on the water in Reedville, Virginia, and was predeceased by his mother Alma and father Kendric. He is survived by his sisters Pamela Hemp and Joyce Parker, daughter Jennifer Dobson, son-in-law Theo Hall and grandson Avery Keith Hall. A Celebration of Life will be held for Keith in Reedville in mid to late spring, the time of year that he loved the most.
Gayle Lewis Riley, age 74, of Warsaw passed away on March 28, 2023 with her son Donnie and partner William by her side. Gayle was born in Lottsburg, Virginia to the late Russell Hildred Lewis and the late Marie Willy Hinson Lewis. She was the loving mother of Donald J. Riley, II and the devoted partner of William King. Gayle was a member of Coan Baptist Church and was retired from her position as secretary at the Chamber of Commerce.
Carter, Margaret Barrett, born March 9, 1932, a native and life-long resident of Westmoreland County, VA passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the hospital in Tappahannock, VA from natural causes. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter Gloria and her great-grandson Preston. She is survived by her children: David Carter, Elizabeth Carter, Brenda Carter Blessings, Donald Carter and Edward Carter, along with their spouses Wendy Carter, Michael Love and grandchildren: Lisa, Samantha, Courtney, D.J., Heather, Katie, Robert, their spouses and four great-grandchildren: Lorelei, Avery, Emery and Josiah. Margaret was very much a woman of the land, was a farmer’s daughter and a farmer’s wife for most of her life. She was an active gardener, loved being outdoors and working outside and was most happy when she was with her large family and will be greatly missed by them. Funeral service was held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Beulah Baptist Church, Warsaw, VA. The fami…
Douglas Franklin Kyzer, 76, of Hague, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. He was a retired Project/Marketing Manager and a US Air Force Veteran. Doug was heavily involved in his community, participating in many local clubs and severed on many boards. Some of his favorite things to do included drawing, reading, NASCAR, boating, and being outdoors. Doug was a musician and played songs from many different genres. He was an accomplished songwriter and had an impressive guitar collection. Doug was known for having a great sense of humor, having a sweet-tooth, eating midnight snacks, and being the life of the party. More than anything else, he was a family man and loved everything about his family.
Willard “Tyrone” Maith, son of the late Willard and Ruth Maith of Warsaw/Callao, Virginia, was born on March 23, 1952 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. Tyrone transitioned to be with the Lord on March 9, 2023, early in the dawn of the day. The Peace that the Lord gave him during this time was Divine and accepted for his place in God’s Kingdom
Eleanor Durham Davenport, 97, of Richmond, Va. and “Shandy Hall” in Warsaw, Va., passed away March 12, 2023. She was the widow of William M. Davenport, Sr. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Fred D. and Mary Bock Durham.
Rachel Packett Edwards, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home in Saluda. She was predeceased by her parents, Marion James Packett and Eunice Packett Odell; husband, William D. Edwards, Jr.; daughter, Ruth Ellen Edwards Hurley and husband, Walt Hurley, Jr.; and a sister, Betty P. Cole. She is survived by two sons, William D. Edwards, III (Jennifer), of Warner, and James R. Edwards (Rebecca), of Saluda. She also leaves to cherish her memory six grandsons, Michael, Marshall, Randy, Andy, and Quincy Edwards, and “Trip” Hurley, III; three granddaughters, Kaitlin Sorrentino, Rachel Virginia Kittrell, and Sarah Grace Ransone. In addition, ten great grandchildren, Sadie Vance, Annie Beau, Rece, Jake, Ava, Madison, Harper, Lacey Paige, Sawyer, and Liam; a sister, Peggy P. Straughan of Callao; a brother, Marion Packett, Jr. (Carolyn) of Warsaw; nephews, Cary, Winn, Marion James, and Curtis; and nieces, Valerie and Lori.
Harry Leonard Packett, Jr., 79, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2023. He retired after 35 years at Levi Strauss Co. as a material spreader and was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church.
Virginia Minerva Huff Bolt, of Lottsburg, peacefully passed away one month shy of her 101st birthday. Virginia was born in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Ballard Preston Huff and the late Alverta Virginia Wright Huff and was the youngest and last surviving of their thirteen children. She was the widow of Oscar “Bill” Dayton Bolt, the co-founder and co-proprietor of Bolt’s Saw Service, Inc. Virginia was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church.
Robert “Bobby” G. Sanford, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on March 11, 2023. He was born at his parents home in Oldhams on May 20, 1939. Bobby farmed his entire life and was a life-long member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching baseball and softball and playing dominos. Bobby was on the Johnson Grass Board of Westmoreland County.
Earl Lee Madison, 82, of Reedville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lancashire Rehabilitation Center in Kilmarnock, Virginia. He was born January 19, 1941, in Elkton, Virginia to the late Everett and Irene Eppard Madison.
On February 25, 2023, Jerome “Mel” Milby Lowery, 70, of Gloucester, Virginia, rejoiced in his homecoming with the Lord. He was born in South Boston, VA to Ozy and Louise Lowery. He is preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sister, Peggy Downey (Bill); nieces, Megan Downey and Karen Downey; stepdaughters, Erica Lee and Stephanie Stock; step-grandchildren, Anderson and Marlow Lee.
Elsie Pearl Beauchamp Cornwell, 90, departed this life on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John Robert Cornwell; her parents, Allen and Janie Beauchamp: her sisters, Helen Beauchamp Lane, Violet Beauchamp Fisher, Dora Beauchamp Dunaway, Fairy Lee Beauchamp Headley, Ethel Beauchamp Bush, Florence Beauchamp Swann, Jean Beauchamp Brook; brothers, James Franklin Beauchamp, James Allen Beauchamp, and infant boy Beauchamp.
Wayne F. Thomas (80) of Colonial Beach, VA passed on to be with the Lord on February 14, 2023. Born in Washington D.C. he was predeceased by his Father (Teddy Rybaczewski), Mother (Hope Thomas), Stepfather (John Thomas), Sisters (Candy and Anita), Brother (Forrest) and Stepbrother (Sonny).
Peacefully, Georgia Katherine Mundy Proctor (Petrakis), passed away on February 9, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born April 29, 1938 to the late John George Petrakis and Helen Rose Petrakis. Georgia married Danny J. Mundy, Sr. on October 18, 1958 at a half after 6 o’clock at the First Baptist Church of Wheaton. Georgia was loved by all who knew her. She was a faithful Christian who taught Sunday School at the First Baptist Church of Wheaton. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Peyton “Joey” Joseph Fidler III, age 78, of Simonson, VA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was born on July 26, 1944 to the late Peyton Joseph Fidler Jr. and Wilhelmina Frances Knapp Fidler.
Barbara Rose Bell, 85, of Montross, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. She was a member of Rappahannock Baptist Church, and babysat many children for over 40 years. Barbara enjoyed listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and making a home for her family who she loved and cherished.
Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Mary Anne Jones, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born on August 16, 1948, to the late William Hampton Fones and Hilda Gertrude Fones. Mary married James Roger Jones on February 7, 1976. Mary was loved by all who knew her. She was a faithful Christian and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
David Boyd Goff, 86, of Callao, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2023. He was a member of Wicomico Parish Church. David is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Goff; sons, Kevin David Goff (Page Taliaferro Dawson), Steven Ewing Goff (Michelle Mauk); grandchildren, Samuel and Abigail Goff; sister, Karen Wiseman; and brother, Martin Goff. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel is assisting the family.
Faye Delano King, 74, of Warsaw, Virginia, made her appearance in heaven to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 1:38 pm. She was born in Richmond, Virginia to Calvert Hugh and Pollyanna Delano on April 7, 1948.
Louis Donnie Clarke, age 72, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born in Mulch, Virginia, on May 16, 1950, to Louis Calvin and Alde Wilkins Clarke. Donnie was an Automotive Mechanic initially working for Self Motor Co. before forming the family business, L.C. Clarke & Sons, with his father.