Douglas Allen Griffin, 60, of Montross, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 10, 2023 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on May 19, 1962 at NAS Jacksonville, FL to James Van Griffin and Mattie Lee Griffin.

He enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18 and honorably served in the 3rd Infantry Regiment, The Old Guard. Later, he began his career in the Welder Repair Industry as a Sr. Technician at NW Martin.

