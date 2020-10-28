Dorothy “Dottie” Louise Urbanovsky Stiff

banovsky Stiff, 95, of Clearwater, Florida and Kinsale Virginia, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 30, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital after a brief illness. Her beloved grandson whom she raised with great joy from the age of 5 to adulthood, Dr. Anthony “Tony” Stiff, a Presbyterian Pastor, officiated at her memorial service the evening of October 6, 2020 at the family home in Clearwater. A graveside service is planned for November 21st in West, Texas at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Born August 17, 1925, in West, Dottie was the daughter of Raymond and Lillian Urbanovsky. She was the first in both her German and Czech families to research their genealogies back to the 1700’s in Germany and Czechoslovakia (then Austria). After graduating from West High School, she lived briefly in Dallas before moving to Washington D.C. to support the WWII effort. It was in a Georgetown rooming house on Prospect St. that she met Lacy Maynard Stiff. They were married Feb 2, 1948. Dottie worked for the Veterans Administration and Dept of Navy, Marine Corps, retiring from Federal Government service in 1975 when the family moved to Kinsale. She also worked for Westmoreland County’s Department of Social Services and volunteered for Pinellas County School System until 2004. She loved living on the upper reaches of Kinsale Creek among the deer, turkeys, foxes and groundhogs and always considered Kinsale her home even in later years when living in Clearwater. She especially liked gardening with her husband and sharing the vegetables with friends and neighbors. Some of her fondest memories were of riding bikes across Kinsale Bridge and down to Yeocomico Marina with her grandson and spending time at Westmoreland State Park and at Stratford Hall. She was always checking with her daughters to find out if they had heard from anybody in Kinsale or had read a recent humorous Kinsale Friends email. Whenever a new history book about the Northern Neck came out, Dottie was among the very first to buy it. Kinsale neighbors shared so many special times with the Stiffs – whether it was Lacy working on the Museum or at folks’ houses, or sending him to heaven 30 years ago with a funeral at Sloop Point with the “wind beneath his wings,” as eagles soared overhead. Dottie was a fine and creative seamstress, making nearly all her daughters’ clothes when they were growing up – including local dance studio costumes. Later in life, she loved to crochet and create needlepoint and excelled at both. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, and spending time with her grandson and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters Dana Holland of Clearwater and Sara Pope and husband Eric Theall of Canton, Georgia; her grandson, Dr Anthony Stiff and wife Jessica of Buckeye, Arizona; her great-grandchildren, Cali Stiff and Liam Stiff; and many other cousins, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 277, West, Texas 76691 or a charity of your choice. Dorothy will be laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, West, TX on November 21st, 2020.
