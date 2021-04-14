Doris Virginia Brodersen, 91, of Warsaw passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Doris was the daughter of the late Riley Edward Gordon and Cammie Evelyn Dameron Gordon. She was the beloved wife for over seventy years of Rudolph “Rudy” Henry Brodersen. Doris was a member of Warsaw United Methodist Church. She was a retired secretary for the office of Dr. Harold Sisson, where she worked for almost twenty years.
Traveling was one of Doris’ passions, but she really shined close to home as well. She gardened and made her yard look beautiful. She baked amazing pound cakes and shared them with friends. She sang in the choir at Warsaw U.M.C. and was active in the U.M.W. Above all she adored her husband and best friend, Rudy. He will miss her beyond measure.
Doris is survived by her devoted husband Rudy, five nieces and nephews and a whole host of dear friends and church family. She was predeceased by her parents and her two brothers, Edward Gordon and Melvin Gordon.
A graveside memorial service will be held for Doris on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Warsaw United Methodist Church Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers Rudy asks that you honor Doris’ loving spirit by making a donation to either Warsaw United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 291, Warsaw, VA 22572, or to Doris’ home church, Henderson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, Callao, VA 22435.