Doris Lewis Bowen, 66, of Montross, Virginia passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Saturday, January 16, 2021 with her loving family by her side after bravely facing and fighting a number of illnesses. She was a retired CNA. Born in Westmoreland County to Willie Orville Lewis and Doris Mae Bryant Lewis, she was the wife of Roger Lee Bowen. They had been married for 48 years.
Doris was a strong, passionate, outspoken woman who never met a stranger. She loved deeply and was loved deeply in return. Her loving and giving nature was evident to all who knew her. She was a hard worker and her kindness to those she cared for, both professionally and in her personal life is her legacy. Doris enjoyed collecting unique bells, lighthouses and Coca-Cola memorabilia. She made her house a home and she made her family her life.
The loved ones that will cherish her memories forever are her husband; her daughter Jennifer L. McCall (Steve); her grandchildren: Kimberly Alexis Palka, Joseph Aaron McCall and Caleb Lee McCall; her brother-in-law William Lewis Bowen; and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends; and her devoted pup Gizmo.
Doris was predeceased by her parents; her brother Hiram Calvin Lewis; her brother-in-law Allen Wayne Bowen; her nephew Willie Lewis; her niece Kimberly Lewis Henderson and her beloved dog Rocky.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to honor Doris’s parent’s battle with cancer to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060, or online at www.cancer.org.