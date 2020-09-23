Doris Jenkins Ball, 96 of Montross, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was a member of Nomini Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She worked side by side with her husband Ralph in their Real Estate business. The family remembers her as an excellent cook who fed anyone lucky enough to grace her table, and a wonderful seamstress.
She is survived by her son, W. Royce Ball (Helen Louise) of Montross; daughters, Nancy Ball of Hyattsville, MD and Jackie Ball Daley of Ellicott City, MD; and grandchildren, Christy, Bobby, Tracy, Ashley and Justin and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph L. Ball; her parents, Charles Stuart Jenkins, and Mary Ann Belfield Jenkins; and her sisters, Evelyn Jenkins Fellows and Amie Jenkins Winstead.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Nomini Baptist Church, Montross, VA, followed by an 11:30 am graveside service at Grant Cemetery, at which friends are welcome to attend. Attendees are reminded to socially distance and/or wear masks to protect against Covid-19 transmission.
Memorial contributions may be made to Nomini Baptist Church, PO Box 186, Montross, VA 22520 or Grant Cemetery Fund, 11312 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520