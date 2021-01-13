Doris Jean Payne, 88, of Lottsburg, Virginia passed away on January 6, 2021. She was born August 24, 1932 in New Market, Va., the daughter of the late Fleta Irene Neff and Frank David Buhl.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Keith Payne and grandson, Thomas C. Edwards, Jr.(Melanie Edwards). She was a devoted wife and mother of three, Patricia Jean Payne (Ronald Howard Fenimore), Peggy Payne Wrightson (Thomas W. Wrightson) and Keith Emerson Payne (Donna Hurdle Payne). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ryan Kirsh (Jennifer), Erin Payne, Tara Payne Martin (David), and Kathryn Kirsh; three great grandchildren and two special friends, Christina Gray and Edith Underwood. Even though she only had three children, she was called Mom by many.
Doris was an expert debt collector for Sears, Clinton Hospital, Choice, Central Charge and lastly the Postal Credit Union from which she retired.
Doris was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Callao, Va. and a charter member of the Lodge Creek Yacht Club.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a. m. Saturday, January 16, 2021at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Callao.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 576, Callao, VA 22435.