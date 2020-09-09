Doris Gordon Sadler, age 72, of Callao, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Catherine Foley Gordon and the widow of Vernon Oliver Sadler.
Doris loved gardening and tending to her yard brought her tremendous joy. As a very warm and caring person she was well loved by her family and had a special bond with her great-niece, Ashley.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sadler of Richmond; her precious great-nieces, Ashley Sadler and Sarah King; a brother, David Gordon (Brenda) of Hague, sisters, Linda Bowen (Frankie) of Hague, and Kathleen “Cissy” Self (Edward) of Warsaw; brothers-in-law, Randolph Bowen and Benji Sadler (Jeanie); and sister-in-law, Shirley Collins. She is also survived by many other dear nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, Doris was preceded in death by a sister, Laurie Bowen; her half-brother, Mervin Gordon; and a sister-in-law, Katherine Sydnor.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riverside Tappahannock Hospice 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.