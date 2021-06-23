Doris Cole “Spud” Westman, 76, of Oldhams, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. Doris was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, a former Levi Strauss Employee, and a retired CNA with Farnham Manor. She loved her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, yard work (especially cutting grass), cooking, and functional antiques. Doris was a woman with a sweet disposition and a strong faith.
Doris is survived by her grandson Dustin Westman (Shannon); granddaughter Candice Hinson (Timmy); great-grandchildren Doriann Westman, and Scarlett Hinson; step-grandson Paul Thomas (Carla); sister, Betty C. Rice; brothers Spider Cole and W.D. Cole; and daughter-in-law Sharon S. Westman. She was preceded in death by her husband Larry P. Westman; son, L. Page Westman, Jr.; and brother-in-law Hayden Rice.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church at Lyells, with interment to follow in the Beulah Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Beulah Baptist Church.